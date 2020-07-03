Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2020 Marine Corps Trials Basketball Prelims

    CAMP PENDLETON, CA, UNITED STATES

    03.07.2020

    Video by Cpl. Ryan Sammet 

    Marine Corps Wounded Warrior Regiment

    Athletes participate in the 10th annual Marine Corps Trials compete in the wheelchair basketball preliminary competition at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, Calif., March 7.The Marine Corps Trials is an opportunity for recovering service members to demonstrate their achievements and serves as the primary venue to select Marine Corps participants for the DoD Warrior Games. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Ryan Sammet)

    Date Taken: 03.07.2020
    Date Posted: 03.08.2020 18:51
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 742323
    VIRIN: 200307-M-KW118-293
    Filename: DOD_107717990
    Length: 00:04:32
    Location: CAMP PENDLETON, CA, US 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2020 Marine Corps Trials Basketball Prelims, by Cpl Ryan Sammet, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    recovery
    USMC
    rehabilitation
    competition
    adaptive sports
    Wounded Warrior Regiment
    wounded warriors
    recovering service members
    Team Marine Corps
    Team United Kingdom
    Team Netherlands
    Team Georgia
    Team France
    2020 Marine Corps Trials

