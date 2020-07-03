2020 Marine Corps Trials Basketball Prelims

Athletes participate in the 10th annual Marine Corps Trials compete in the wheelchair basketball preliminary competition at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, Calif., March 7.The Marine Corps Trials is an opportunity for recovering service members to demonstrate their achievements and serves as the primary venue to select Marine Corps participants for the DoD Warrior Games. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Ryan Sammet)
