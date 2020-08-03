Highlights of athletes participating in the 10th annual Marine Corps Trials at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, Calif., March 3-7. The Marine Corps Trials is an adaptive sports event involving more than 200 wounded, ill or injured Marines, sailors, veterans and international competitors. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Ryan Sammet)
|Date Taken:
|03.08.2020
|Date Posted:
|03.08.2020 18:54
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|742319
|VIRIN:
|200308-M-KW118-944
|Filename:
|DOD_107717963
|Length:
|00:00:55
|Location:
|CAMP PENDLETON, CA, US
This work, 2020 Marine Corps Trials Mid Highlights, by Cpl Ryan Sammet, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
