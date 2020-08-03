Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2020 Marine Corps Trials Mid Highlights

    CAMP PENDLETON, CA, UNITED STATES

    03.08.2020

    Video by Cpl. Ryan Sammet 

    Marine Corps Wounded Warrior Regiment

    Highlights of athletes participating in the 10th annual Marine Corps Trials at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, Calif., March 3-7. The Marine Corps Trials is an adaptive sports event involving more than 200 wounded, ill or injured Marines, sailors, veterans and international competitors. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Ryan Sammet)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.08.2020
    Date Posted: 03.08.2020 18:54
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 742319
    VIRIN: 200308-M-KW118-944
    Filename: DOD_107717963
    Length: 00:00:55
    Location: CAMP PENDLETON, CA, US 
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2020 Marine Corps Trials Mid Highlights, by Cpl Ryan Sammet, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

