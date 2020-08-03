Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    332nd AEW International Women's Day

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    03.08.2020

    Video by Senior Airman Daniella Pena-Pavao 

    332nd Air Expeditionary Wing Public Affairs

    The 332nd AEW honors our Red Tail women on International Women's Day 2020.

    TAGS

    Legacy
    Red Tails
    Women's History Month
    International Women's Day
    Spit Fire

