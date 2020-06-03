Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2020 Marine Corps Trials Sitting Volleyball Competition - Finals

    CAMP PENDLETON, CA, UNITED STATES

    03.06.2020

    Courtesy Video

    Marine Corps Wounded Warrior Regiment

    Athletes competing in the 2020 Marine Corps Trials compete in the sitting volleyball final competition at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, Calif., March 6. The Marine Corps Trials promotes recovery and rehabilitation through adaptive sports participation and develops camaraderie among recovering service members and veterans.

    Date Taken: 03.06.2020
    Date Posted: 03.07.2020 10:22
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 742269
    Filename: DOD_107716913
    Length: 01:27:19
    Location: CAMP PENDLETON, CA, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2020 Marine Corps Trials Sitting Volleyball Competition - Finals, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Wounded Warrior Regiment

