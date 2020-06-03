Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Texas Military Department 2020 Best Warrior Competition: Army Warrior Task Lanes

    CAMP SWIFT, TX, UNITED STATES

    03.06.2020

    Video by Sgt. Daryl Bradford 

    100th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Senior Airman Sarah Lewis, a service member from 149th Security Forces Squadron, prepares herself to compete in the Best Warrior Competition's Army Warrior Task Lanes at Camp Swift, TX, March 6, 2020. The Texas Military Department 2020 Best Warrior Competition is a demanding three-day contest that brings together service members from the Texas Army and Air National Guard as well as Texas’ foreign partnerships to compete for the title of Texas Military Department’s Best Warrior.

    Date Taken: 03.06.2020
    Date Posted: 03.07.2020 14:13
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 742267
    VIRIN: 200306-Z-XZ333-1001
    Filename: DOD_107716907
    Length: 00:16:22
    Location: CAMP SWIFT, TX, US 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Texas Military Department 2020 Best Warrior Competition: Army Warrior Task Lanes, by SGT Daryl Bradford, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Best Warrior
    Air Guard
    Air Force
    Readiness
    M249
    Army
    Training
    TMD BWC 2020
    Army Warrior
    Army Tasks
    Senior Airman Sarah Lewis

