Senior Airman Sarah Lewis, a service member from 149th Security Forces Squadron, prepares herself to compete in the Best Warrior Competition's Army Warrior Task Lanes at Camp Swift, TX, March 6, 2020. The Texas Military Department 2020 Best Warrior Competition is a demanding three-day contest that brings together service members from the Texas Army and Air National Guard as well as Texas’ foreign partnerships to compete for the title of Texas Military Department’s Best Warrior.
|Date Taken:
|03.06.2020
|Date Posted:
|03.07.2020 14:13
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|742267
|VIRIN:
|200306-Z-XZ333-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_107716907
|Length:
|00:16:22
|Location:
|CAMP SWIFT, TX, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Texas Military Department 2020 Best Warrior Competition: Army Warrior Task Lanes, by SGT Daryl Bradford, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT