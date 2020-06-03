Texas Military Department 2020 Best Warrior Competition: B-Roll for Army Warrior Task Lanes

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Texan, Chilean, and Czech soldiers competed at Camp Swift, TX, March 3, 2020, in Army Warrior Task Lanes. The Best Warrior Competition is a demanding three-day contest that brings together service members from the Texas Army and Air National Guard as well as Texas’ foreign partnerships to compete for the title of Texas Military Department’s Best Warrior.