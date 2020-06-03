Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Texas Military Department 2020 Best Warrior Competition: B-Roll for Army Warrior Task Lanes

    CAMP SWIFT, TX, UNITED STATES

    03.06.2020

    Video by Sgt. Daryl Bradford 

    100th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Texan, Chilean, and Czech soldiers competed at Camp Swift, TX, March 3, 2020, in Army Warrior Task Lanes. The Best Warrior Competition is a demanding three-day contest that brings together service members from the Texas Army and Air National Guard as well as Texas’ foreign partnerships to compete for the title of Texas Military Department’s Best Warrior.

    Date Taken: 03.06.2020
    Date Posted: 03.07.2020 14:13
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 742266
    VIRIN: 200306-Z-XZ333-1002
    Filename: DOD_107716906
    Length: 00:04:28
    Location: CAMP SWIFT, TX, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Texas Military Department 2020 Best Warrior Competition: B-Roll for Army Warrior Task Lanes, by SGT Daryl Bradford, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Best warrior
    Chile
    Texas
    M249
    National Guard
    Czechia
    TMC BWC 2020
    Army warrior

