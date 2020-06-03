Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Marine Corps Base Hawaii Aloha Minute

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    MARINE CORPS BASE HAWAII, HI, UNITED STATES

    03.06.2020

    Video by Lance Cpl. Jose Angeles, Cpl. Matthew Kirk and Lance Cpl. Samantha Sanchez

    Marine Corps Base Hawaii

    The Aloha Minute is a weekly video highlighting events that have recently occurred aboard Marine Corps Base Hawaii (MCBH), Mar. 6, 2020. The video is part of an ongoing series capturing events that occur throughout the several bases that make up MCBH. Produced by the MCBH Communication Strategies and Operations (COMMSTRAT) section. Music track courtesy of "A Walk" by Mystery Mammal. (Official U.S. Marine Corps video by MCBH COMMSTRAT)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.06.2020
    Date Posted: 03.06.2020 20:47
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 742262
    VIRIN: 200306-M-MO234-0001
    Filename: DOD_107716849
    Length: 00:01:06
    Location: MARINE CORPS BASE HAWAII, HI, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Marine Corps Base Hawaii Aloha Minute, by LCpl Jose Angeles, Cpl Matthew Kirk and LCpl Samantha Sanchez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    USMC
    Marine Corps Base Hawaii
    Training
    MCBH
    MCTAB
    MCAS Kaneohe Bay
    Hawaii Marines
    Mokapu Peninsula
    Pacific marines
    Project Power
    Produce Readiness
    Promote Resiliency
    Superior Installation For Warfighters

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video
  • Flag/Report Video

    • LEAVE A COMMENT