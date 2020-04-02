Are you hunting for a promotion opportunity? Check out the WYMD app and site yourself a new career! (U.S. Air National Guard Video by Jacqueline Marshall)
Fire Control Specialist footage courtesy of the U.S. Army, GoArmy.com
|Date Taken:
|02.04.2020
|Date Posted:
|03.06.2020 18:18
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|742253
|VIRIN:
|200204-D-KB070-0020
|Filename:
|DOD_107716739
|Length:
|00:00:55
|Location:
|CHEYENNE, WY, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Wyoming Military Department App Ad, by Jacqueline Marshall, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT