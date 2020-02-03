Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Left of the Bang: Mindfulness Podcast Series Introduction

    CAMP PENDLETON, CA, UNITED STATES

    03.02.2020

    Video by Sgt. Courtney White 

    1st Marine Division

    Lt. Cmdr. Courtney Pollman-Turner speaks on actions service members can take to improve their overall mental well-being, as well as introduces the Left of the Bang: Mindfulness podcast series. Mindfulness means paying attention, on purpose, in the moment, without judgment. Pollman-Turner is a clinical psychologist with 5th Marine Regiment, 1st Marine Division.

    Date Taken: 03.02.2020
    Date Posted: 03.06.2020 17:52
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 742245
    VIRIN: 200302-M-HG547-249
    PIN: 249
    Filename: DOD_107716567
    Length: 00:02:04
    Location: CAMP PENDLETON, CA, US 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    Camp Pendleton
    Mental Health
    Podcast
    5th Marine Regiment
    blue diamond
    1st Marine Division
    1st MARDIV

