Left of the Bang: Mindfulness Podcast Series Introduction

Lt. Cmdr. Courtney Pollman-Turner speaks on actions service members can take to improve their overall mental well-being, as well as introduces the Left of the Bang: Mindfulness podcast series. Mindfulness means paying attention, on purpose, in the moment, without judgment. Pollman-Turner is a clinical psychologist with 5th Marine Regiment, 1st Marine Division.
|03.02.2020
|03.06.2020 17:52
|Video Productions
|00:02:04
|Location:
|CAMP PENDLETON, CA, US
