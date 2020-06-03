I am a mother. I am a warrior. I am a daughter. I am a friend. I am a United States Navy sailor.
March is Women's History Month. Help us celebrate, recognize and honor the service and strength of our sisters-in-arms.
This work, US NAVY Women's History Month, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
