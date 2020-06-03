Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    US NAVY Women’s History Month

    UNITED STATES

    03.06.2020

    Courtesy Video

    Defense.gov         

    I am a mother. I am a warrior. I am a daughter. I am a friend. I am a United States Navy sailor.

    March is Women's History Month. Help us celebrate, recognize and honor the service and strength of our sisters-in-arms.

