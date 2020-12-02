Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Valkyrie Emergency Whole Blood Transfusion Training Program

    MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP PENDLETON, CA, UNITED STATES

    02.12.2020

    Video by Cpl. Sabrina Candiaflores 

    1st Marine Division

    U.S Navy Corpsmen from 1st Marine Division host a Valkyrie Emergency Whole Blood Transfusion Training Program on Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Feb. 12, 2020. The Valkyrie program is designed to place the whole blood transfusion capability into the hands of medical responders in the forward edge of the battlefield. Medical providers from a wide variety of commands participated including 3rd Marine Division, Naval Special Warfare, Naval Hospital Camp Pendleton, and 1st Marine Logistics Group. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Sabrina Candiaflores)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.12.2020
    Date Posted: 03.06.2020 17:42
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 742241
    VIRIN: 200212-M-SP532-852
    Filename: DOD_107716499
    Length: 00:01:13
    Location: MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP PENDLETON, CA, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    TAGS

    Corpsman
    blood
    3rd Marine Division
    1st MLG
    Naval Special Warfare
    Navy
    1st Marine Division
    Marines
    1st MarDiv
    transfusion
    Valkyrie

