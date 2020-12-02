video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S Navy Corpsmen from 1st Marine Division host a Valkyrie Emergency Whole Blood Transfusion Training Program on Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Feb. 12, 2020. The Valkyrie program is designed to place the whole blood transfusion capability into the hands of medical responders in the forward edge of the battlefield. Medical providers from a wide variety of commands participated including 3rd Marine Division, Naval Special Warfare, Naval Hospital Camp Pendleton, and 1st Marine Logistics Group. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Sabrina Candiaflores)