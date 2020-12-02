U.S Navy Corpsmen from 1st Marine Division host a Valkyrie Emergency Whole Blood Transfusion Training Program on Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Feb. 12, 2020. The Valkyrie program is designed to place the whole blood transfusion capability into the hands of medical responders in the forward edge of the battlefield. Medical providers from a wide variety of commands participated including 3rd Marine Division, Naval Special Warfare, Naval Hospital Camp Pendleton, and 1st Marine Logistics Group. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Sabrina Candiaflores)
|Date Taken:
|02.12.2020
|Date Posted:
|03.06.2020 17:42
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|742241
|VIRIN:
|200212-M-SP532-852
|Filename:
|DOD_107716499
|Length:
|00:01:13
|Location:
|MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP PENDLETON, CA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Valkyrie Emergency Whole Blood Transfusion Training Program, by Cpl Sabrina Candiaflores, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT