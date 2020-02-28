Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Educator Workshop

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    02.28.2020

    Video by Sgt. Calvin Hilt 

    9th Marine Corps District

    Educators from the Midwest region traveled to Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego to experience Educator Workshop. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Calvin Hilt)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.28.2020
    Date Posted: 03.06.2020 16:57
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 742240
    VIRIN: 200306-M-OL129-001
    Filename: DOD_107716489
    Length: 00:01:01
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Educator Workshop, by Sgt Calvin Hilt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Marines
    EWS
    Educator Workshop

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video
  • Flag/Report Video

    • LEAVE A COMMENT