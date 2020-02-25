Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    This Is My Squad

    UNITED STATES

    02.25.2020

    Video by Sgt. Mariah Jones 

    11th Air Defense Artillery Brigade

    A Patriot missile crew of Alpha Battery, 3rd Battalion 43rd Air Defense Artillery Regiment, 11th Air Defense Artillery Brigade share the positive aspects about their squad.

    Date Taken: 02.25.2020
    Date Posted: 03.06.2020 19:14
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 742238
    VIRIN: 200225-A-HD381-488
    Filename: DOD_107716414
    Length: 00:01:30
    Location: US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, This Is My Squad, by SGT Mariah Jones, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    This is my squad

