    Air Force Academy cadets visit Tinker AFB, explore air control mission

    UNITED STATES

    03.05.2020

    Video by 2nd Lt. Danny Rangel 

    72nd Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    Twenty-three cadets from the U.S Air Force Academy caught a glimpse of the operational Air Force during their visit to Tinker Air Force Base and the 552nd Air Control Wing, Feb. 27 to March 1. Members of the 966th Airborne Air Control Squadron hosted the event, which included tours of wing facilities, senior leader briefings and a flight aboard the E-3 Sentry Air Warning and Control System.

    For the 966th AACS, the visit was a unique chance to inform future Air Force leaders about the career fields represented on the E-3 Sentry aircraft.

    Date Taken: 03.05.2020
    Date Posted: 03.06.2020 16:13
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 742234
    VIRIN: 200302-F-FT183-001
    Filename: DOD_107716282
    Length: 00:01:40
    Location: US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Air Force Academy cadets visit Tinker AFB, explore air control mission, by 2nd Lt. Danny Rangel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Air Force Academy
    Tinker AFB
    E-3 Sentry
    AWACS
    USAFA
    cadet visit
    Air Battle Manager

