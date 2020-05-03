Air Force Academy cadets visit Tinker AFB, explore air control mission

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Twenty-three cadets from the U.S Air Force Academy caught a glimpse of the operational Air Force during their visit to Tinker Air Force Base and the 552nd Air Control Wing, Feb. 27 to March 1. Members of the 966th Airborne Air Control Squadron hosted the event, which included tours of wing facilities, senior leader briefings and a flight aboard the E-3 Sentry Air Warning and Control System.



For the 966th AACS, the visit was a unique chance to inform future Air Force leaders about the career fields represented on the E-3 Sentry aircraft.