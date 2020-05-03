Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Stories from Iwo Jima: John Basilone

    UNITED STATES

    03.05.2020

    Video by Cpl. Marvin Chavez 

    Communication Directorate       

    "A one-man army" is how Gen. Douglas MacArthur described the only person to be awarded the Medal of Honor, the Navy Cross and the Purple Heart – Gunnery Sgt. John Basilone whose uncommon valor was a common virtue during the Battle of Iwo Jima. We are Iwo. (U.S. Marine Corps animation by Cpl. Marvin D. Chavez)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.05.2020
    Date Posted: 03.06.2020 10:37
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 742179
    VIRIN: 200305-M-QJ390-008
    Filename: DOD_107715462
    Length: 00:00:49
    Location: US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Stories from Iwo Jima: John Basilone, by Cpl Marvin Chavez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Medal of Honor
    John Basilone
    Marines
    We Are Iwo

