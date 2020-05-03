Stories from Iwo Jima: John Basilone

"A one-man army" is how Gen. Douglas MacArthur described the only person to be awarded the Medal of Honor, the Navy Cross and the Purple Heart – Gunnery Sgt. John Basilone whose uncommon valor was a common virtue during the Battle of Iwo Jima. We are Iwo. (U.S. Marine Corps animation by Cpl. Marvin D. Chavez)
