    Operation Courageous Defense B Roll March 4 2020

    LANDSTUHL, RP, GERMANY

    03.04.2020

    Video by William Beach 

    Landstuhl Regional Medical Center

    U.S. Soldiers and Airmen from Landstuhl Regional Medical Center and 30th Medical Brigade, along with Soldiers from the Bundeswehr, the German Armed Forces, participate in Operation Courageous Defense, a collective training exercise designed to showcase integrated medical operations in the European theater, March 5. As part of their preparations for DEFENDER-Europe 20, a theater-wide exercise with the largest deployment of U.S.-based forces to Europe in more than 25 years. Army doctors, nurses and medics are testing their critical skills, medical readiness, and abilities to conduct expeditionary and support operations.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.04.2020
    Date Posted: 03.06.2020 10:04
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 742173
    VIRIN: 200304-D-GW628-689
    Filename: DOD_107715385
    Length: 00:03:16
    Location: LANDSTUHL, RP, DE 
    Web Views: 10
    Downloads: 5
    High-Res. Downloads: 5
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Operation Courageous Defense B Roll March 4 2020, by William Beach, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Soldiers
    Landstuhl Regional Medical Center
    Army Medicine
    LRMC
    Strong Europe
    Regional Health Command-Europe
    Target_news_Europe
    Operation Courageous Defense

