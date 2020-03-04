Operation Courageous Defense B Roll March 4 2020

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/742173" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Soldiers and Airmen from Landstuhl Regional Medical Center and 30th Medical Brigade, along with Soldiers from the Bundeswehr, the German Armed Forces, participate in Operation Courageous Defense, a collective training exercise designed to showcase integrated medical operations in the European theater, March 5. As part of their preparations for DEFENDER-Europe 20, a theater-wide exercise with the largest deployment of U.S.-based forces to Europe in more than 25 years. Army doctors, nurses and medics are testing their critical skills, medical readiness, and abilities to conduct expeditionary and support operations.