Operation Courageous Defense B Roll March 4 2020

U.S. Soldiers and Airmen from Landstuhl Regional Medical Center and 30th Medical Brigade, along with Soldiers from the Bundeswehr, the German Armed Forces, participate in Operation Courageous Defense, a collective training exercise designed to showcase integrated medical operations in the European theater, March 5. As part of their preparations for DEFENDER-Europe 20, a theater-wide exercise with the largest deployment of U.S.-based forces to Europe in more than 25 years. Army doctors, nurses and medics are testing their critical skills, medical readiness, and abilities to conduct expeditionary and support operations.
|03.04.2020
|03.06.2020 10:04
|B-Roll
|742173
|200304-D-GW628-689
|DOD_107715385
|00:03:16
|LANDSTUHL, RP, DE
|10
|5
|5
|0
