    Innovation Madness 2020 submission 86th MUNS

    RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, GERMANY

    03.06.2020

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Jocelyn Ford 

    86th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    An Innovation Madness submission for the 86th Munitions Squadron. Airman 1st Class Devin Baum, 86th MUNS conventional maintenance technician, explains what a TETRA cube is and it's impact on the Air Force. (U.S. Air Force video by Tech. Sgt. Jocelyn Ford and Airman 1st Class Jennifer Gonzales)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.06.2020
    Date Posted: 03.06.2020 10:07
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 742172
    VIRIN: 200306-F-QS178-904
    Filename: DOD_107715379
    Length: 00:01:25
    Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Innovation Madness 2020 submission 86th MUNS, by TSgt Jocelyn Ford, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    86th Airlift Wing
    ramstein air base
    ramstein
    86th munitions squadron
    86th MUNS
    innovation madness 2020

