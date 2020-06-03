Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Secretary of the Navy International Women's Day Salute 2020

    DC, UNITED STATES

    03.06.2020

    Courtesy Video

    Defense Media Activity - Navy Production

    Opening Remarks by the Acting Secretary of the Navy followed by a Moderated Panel in recognition of Women's History Month and the global observance of International Women's Day.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.06.2020
    Date Posted: 03.06.2020 10:15
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 742168
    Filename: DOD_107715369
    Length: 01:05:04
    Location: DC, US
    Web Views: 11
    Downloads: 5
    High-Res. Downloads: 5
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Secretary of the Navy International Women's Day Salute 2020, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Secretary of the Navy
    International Women

