Museum Model Preview: USS Newport News (CA 148)

200306-N-TG517-020. Norfolk, VA (March 6, 2020). A short video showcasing the large model of the Des Moines Class Heavy Cruiser, USS Newport News (CA 148). The model is on display at the Hampton Roads Naval Museum as part of their new exhibit The Ten-Thousand Day War at Sea: The U.S. Navy in Vietnam, 1950-1975. This exhibit encompasses 4,700 square feet of gallery space; and opened to the public in October 2019. The museum, located on the second deck of the Nauticus Campus in Downtown Norfolk, is free to visit. (US Navy Video by Max Lonzanida/Released).