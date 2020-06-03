Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Museum Model Preview: USS Newport News (CA 148)

    NORFOLK, VA, UNITED STATES

    03.06.2020

    Video by Max Lonzanida  

    Hampton Roads Naval Museum

    200306-N-TG517-020. Norfolk, VA (March 6, 2020). A short video showcasing the large model of the Des Moines Class Heavy Cruiser, USS Newport News (CA 148). The model is on display at the Hampton Roads Naval Museum as part of their new exhibit The Ten-Thousand Day War at Sea: The U.S. Navy in Vietnam, 1950-1975. This exhibit encompasses 4,700 square feet of gallery space; and opened to the public in October 2019. The museum, located on the second deck of the Nauticus Campus in Downtown Norfolk, is free to visit. (US Navy Video by Max Lonzanida/Released).

    Date Taken: 03.06.2020
    Date Posted: 03.06.2020 09:32
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 742167
    VIRIN: 200306-N-TG517-020
    Filename: DOD_107715357
    Length: 00:00:53
    Location: NORFOLK, VA, US 
    Hometown: NEWPORT NEWS, VA, US
    Hometown: NORFOLK, VA, US
    TAGS

    Navy Outreach
    Vietnam War
    Norfolk
    Naval History and Heritage Command
    Hampton Roads Naval Museum
    Naval History
    Navy Partnerships.
    Forged by the Sea
    Ship Model
    Museum Artifact
    Builders Model
    US Navy in the Vietnam War
    Naval Gunfire Support
    USS Newport News (CA 148)

