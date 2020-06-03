Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Exercise Valiant Liberty CV-22 B-Roll (3 of 3)

    RAF MILDENHALL, SFK, UNITED KINGDOM

    03.06.2020

    Video by Senior Airman Shanice Williams-Jones 

    48th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Part 3 for Valiant Liberty CV-22 B-Roll

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.06.2020
    Date Posted: 03.06.2020 09:35
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 742165
    VIRIN: 200306-F-EZ507-601
    Filename: DOD_107715339
    Length: 00:01:24
    Location: RAF MILDENHALL, SFK, GB 
    Web Views: 19
    Downloads: 6
    High-Res. Downloads: 6
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Exercise Valiant Liberty CV-22 B-Roll (3 of 3), by SrA Shanice Williams-Jones, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    USAFE
    ACE
    Cockpit
    CV-22
    RAF Mildenhall
    B-Roll
    352nd SOW
    Valiant Liberty
    Agile Combat Airpower

