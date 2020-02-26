U.S. Air Force Airmen, assigned to the 52nd Security Forces Squadron, conduct live-fire training with M249, M240B and M203 Grenade Launcher on Range 17 of the Baumholder Maneuver Training Area, Germany, Feb. 26, 2020.
(U.S. Army Video by Visual Information Specialist Ruediger Hess)
|Date Taken:
|02.26.2020
|Date Posted:
|03.06.2020 03:26
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|742133
|VIRIN:
|060220-A-MX671-101
|Filename:
|DOD_107714924
|Length:
|00:06:26
|Location:
|BAUMHOLDER, RP, DE
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Live Fire Training, by Ruediger Hess, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
