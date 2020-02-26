Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Live Fire Training

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    BAUMHOLDER, RP, GERMANY

    02.26.2020

    Video by Ruediger Hess 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    U.S. Air Force Airmen, assigned to the 52nd Security Forces Squadron, conduct live-fire training with M249, M240B and M203 Grenade Launcher on Range 17 of the Baumholder Maneuver Training Area, Germany, Feb. 26, 2020.
    (U.S. Army Video by Visual Information Specialist Ruediger Hess)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.26.2020
    Date Posted: 03.06.2020 03:26
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 742133
    VIRIN: 060220-A-MX671-101
    Filename: DOD_107714924
    Length: 00:06:26
    Location: BAUMHOLDER, RP, DE 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Live Fire Training, by Ruediger Hess, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Machine Gun
    U.S. Air Force
    52nd Security Forces Squadron
    TSC Baumholder
    Ruediger Hess
    Maneuver Training Area
    Strong Europe

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video
  • Flag/Report Video

    • LEAVE A COMMENT