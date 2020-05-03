Soldiers and civilians of the USAG-Daegu community perform a skit and highlight the importance of wearing a mask during the COVID-19 outbreak in the Republic of Korea.
Music from: www.bensounds.com
|Date Taken:
|03.05.2020
|Date Posted:
|03.06.2020 03:06
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|742131
|VIRIN:
|200305-A-NY675-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_107714915
|Length:
|00:00:36
|Location:
|DAEGU, KR
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, This is Why I Wear a Mask, by SPC Hayden Hallman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT