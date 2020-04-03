Personal Reactions to the COVID-19 Virus

A few Soldiers of the USAG-Daegu community express their thoughts on the COVID-19 outbreak in the Republic of Korea.
|Date Taken:
|03.04.2020
|Date Posted:
|03.06.2020 03:00
|Location:
|DAEGU, KR
