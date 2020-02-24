Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    EOD Conducts Explosive Ordinance Disposal Training B-Roll (Slow Motion)

    DJIBOUTI

    02.24.2020

    Video by Staff Sgt. Shawn White 

    Combined Joint Task Force - Horn of Africa Combat Camera

    Explosive ordnance disposal technicians, assigned to Combined Task Group 68.6, conduct ordinance disposal techniques in Djibouti, Feb. 24, 2020. The EARF is a rapid deployment force with the ability to protect U.S. citizens and diplomatic facilities, non-combatant evacuation operations, humanitarian assistance, disaster relief operations, and other missions as directed. (U.S. Air Force Video by Staff Sgt. Shawn White)

    Date Taken: 02.24.2020
    Date Posted: 03.06.2020 01:38
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 742124
    VIRIN: 200224-F-SN152-9001
    Filename: DOD_107714815
    Length: 00:00:59
    Location: DJ
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    Djibouti
    Explosions
    Bombs
    Navy EOD
    EOD Training
    EOD
    Slow Motion
    EARF
    120 FPS

