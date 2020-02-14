Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    ASAB Valentines Day Shoutouts

    ALI AL SALEM AIR BASE, KUWAIT

    02.14.2020

    Video by Senior Airman Kevin Tanenbaum 

    386th Air Expeditionary Wing Public Affairs

    Joint service-members from ASAB and AJAB take the opportunity to send well wishes back home to family, friends and loved ones.

    Date Taken: 02.14.2020
    Date Posted: 03.06.2020 01:34
    Category:
    Video ID: 742123
    VIRIN: 200214-F-YM181-991
    Filename: DOD_107714813
    Length: 00:03:06
    Location: ALI AL SALEM AIR BASE, KW 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, ASAB Valentines Day Shoutouts, by SrA Kevin Tanenbaum, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    morale
    loved ones
    Shoutouts
    Valentines day
    Air Force
    Marines
    Joint Service Members

