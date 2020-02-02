Joint Service-members from ASAB and AJAB give shoutouts to their teams prior to the Super Bowl.
|Date Taken:
|02.02.2020
|Date Posted:
|03.06.2020 01:27
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|742117
|VIRIN:
|200202-F-YM181-238
|Filename:
|DOD_107714778
|Length:
|00:00:56
|Location:
|ALI AL SALEM AIR BASE, KW
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Super Bowl Shoutouts Social Media, by SrA Kevin Tanenbaum, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT