    Super Bowl Shoutouts Social Media

    ALI AL SALEM AIR BASE, KUWAIT

    02.02.2020

    Video by Senior Airman Kevin Tanenbaum 

    386th Air Expeditionary Wing Public Affairs

    Joint Service-members from ASAB and AJAB give shoutouts to their teams prior to the Super Bowl.

    Date Taken: 02.02.2020
    Date Posted: 03.06.2020 01:27
    Location: ALI AL SALEM AIR BASE, KW 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Super Bowl Shoutouts Social Media, by SrA Kevin Tanenbaum, identified by DVIDS

    Football
    deployed
    Super Bowl
    Chiefs
    49ers
    Kansas City
    Air Force
    Kuwait
    Marines
    San Fransisco
    AJAB
    Big Game
    Ali Al Salem Air Base
    Al Jaber Air Base
    ASAB

