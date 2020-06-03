Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Let’s Go! - Visit Kamakura

    SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JAPAN

    03.06.2020

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Robert Price    

    AFN Sasebo

    200306-N-FQ994-001 (SASEBO, Japan) (March 6, 2020) If you have vacation days saved up, you should consider planning a visit to Kamakura. This small charming city is full of temples, shrines, beaches, and monuments, and remains to be a very popular tourist location. Let’s go visit this historical town! (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class (SW) Robert S. Price/Released)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.06.2020
    Date Posted: 03.06.2020 00:22
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 742114
    VIRIN: 200306-N-FQ994-001
    Filename: DOD_107714748
    Length: 00:02:32
    Location: SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP 
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    TAGS

    Japan
    traveling
    Tourism
    Kamakura
    Buddhism
    Let's Go!
    The Great Buddha
    Kannon
    Hasedera
    Enoden

