Texas Military Department’s Best Warrior Competition Water Survival

Staff Sgt. Erman D’Alesandro, assigned to the 147th Security Forces Squadron, talks about his experience during the Texas Military Department’s Best Warrior Competition (Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Agustin G. Salazar)
|Date Taken:
|03.05.2020
|Date Posted:
|03.05.2020 21:36
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|742105
|VIRIN:
|200305-Z-CP585-018
|Filename:
|DOD_107714577
|Length:
|00:01:04
|Location:
|BASTROP, TX, US
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
