Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Texas Military Department’s Best Warrior Competition Water Survival

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    BASTROP, TX, UNITED STATES

    03.05.2020

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Agustin Salazar 

    149th Fighter Wing Public Affairs (Texas Air National Guard)

    Staff Sgt. Erman D’Alesandro, assigned to the 147th Security Forces Squadron, talks about his experience during the Texas Military Department’s Best Warrior Competition (Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Agustin G. Salazar)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.05.2020
    Date Posted: 03.05.2020 21:36
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 742105
    VIRIN: 200305-Z-CP585-018
    Filename: DOD_107714577
    Length: 00:01:04
    Location: BASTROP, TX, US 
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Texas Military Department’s Best Warrior Competition Water Survival, by TSgt Agustin Salazar, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    F-16
    Air National Guard
    Texas Military Forces
    Texas Air National Guard
    147th Fighter Wing
    149th Fighter Wing
    Texas Military Department
    147th Security Forces Squadron
    TMDBWC2020

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video
  • Flag/Report Video

    • LEAVE A COMMENT