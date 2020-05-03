LEDxAU- Day 1 Part 3 Jim Vaselopulos

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/742053" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

LEDx 3.0 looks to bring together a diverse cohort of civilian and military professionals who share a passion for leadership in all its forms, focused on the topic of "Finding Purpose at the Intersection of Leadership, Strategy, and Innovation. This year's speakers and topics were chosen to present participants with various perspectives on leadership, from which to challenge their own assumptions and reframe the leadership challenges unique to themselves and their organizations.