Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    LEDxAU- Day 1 part 2 Stephen Justice

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    MAXWELL AIR FORCE BASE, AL, UNITED STATES

    03.05.2020

    Courtesy Video

    Air University Public Affairs

    LEDx 3.0 looks to bring together a diverse cohort of civilian and military professionals who share a passion for leadership in all its forms, focused on the topic of "Finding Purpose at the Intersection of Leadership, Strategy, and Innovation. This year's speakers and topics were chosen to present participants with various perspectives on leadership, from which to challenge their own assumptions and reframe the leadership challenges unique to themselves and their organizations.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.05.2020
    Date Posted: 03.05.2020 13:12
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 742049
    Filename: DOD_107713493
    Length: 00:23:16
    Location: MAXWELL AIR FORCE BASE, AL, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, LEDxAU- Day 1 part 2 Stephen Justice, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    LEDxAU
    Stephen Justice

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video
  • Flag/Report Video

    • LEAVE A COMMENT