Senate Committee on Armed Services Hearing on the Posture of the U.S. Navy, Part 1

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/742045" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Acting Secretary of the Navy Thomas Modly, Chief of Navy Operations Adm. Michael Gilday, and Commandant of the Marine Corps Gen. David Berger testify before the Senate Committee on Armed Services on the Department of the Navy’s posture in review of the Defense Authorization Request for fiscal year 2021 and the Future Years Defense Program, Mar. 5, 2020.