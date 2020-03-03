DoDEA schools have been closed to students as a preventative measure due to COVID-19. Students have been given the resources to do distance learning from home.
|Date Taken:
|03.03.2020
|Date Posted:
|03.05.2020 10:54
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|742031
|VIRIN:
|200303-A-YW586-334
|Filename:
|DOD_107713264
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|IT
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, DoDEA Vicenza Elementary Distance Learning Facebook, by SGT Jonathan Latiuk, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
