    DoDEA Vicenza Elementary Distance Learning Facebook

    ITALY

    03.03.2020

    Video by Sgt. Jonathan Latiuk 

    AFN Vicenza

    DoDEA schools have been closed to students as a preventative measure due to COVID-19. Students have been given the resources to do distance learning from home.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.03.2020
    Date Posted: 03.05.2020 10:54
    AFN Vicenza

