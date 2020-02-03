Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    DoDEA HS Distance Learning

    ITALY

    03.02.2020

    Video by Sgt. Jonathan Latiuk 

    AFN Vicenza

    DoDEA Schools have been closed as a preventative measure to COVID-19. The faculty at Vicenza High School have effectively implemented online teaching methods so the students may keep learning.

    Date Taken: 03.02.2020
    Date Posted: 03.05.2020 10:55
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 742027
    VIRIN: 200302-A-YW586-106
    Filename: DOD_107713248
    Length: 00:01:05
    Location: IT
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, DoDEA HS Distance Learning, by SGT Jonathan Latiuk, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    AFN Vicenza

