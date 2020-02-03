DoDEA Schools have been closed as a preventative measure to COVID-19. The faculty at Vicenza High School have effectively implemented online teaching methods so the students may keep learning.
|Date Taken:
|03.02.2020
|Date Posted:
|03.05.2020 10:55
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|742027
|VIRIN:
|200302-A-YW586-106
|Filename:
|DOD_107713248
|Length:
|00:01:05
|Location:
|IT
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, DoDEA HS Distance Learning, by SGT Jonathan Latiuk, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT