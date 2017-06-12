U.S. Marines with Marine Aerial Refueler Transport Squadron (VMGR) 152 conduct a joint-training exercise with the U.S. Army 160th Special Operations Aviation Regiment during unit-level training called El Centro Horizon at Naval Air Facility El Centro, Calif., Dec. 6, 2017. VMGR-152 and 160th SOAR performed a helicopter air-to-air refueling in the night at low altitude with covert aircraft lighting, aided with night vision imaging systems. The units accomplished their mission in order to maintain effective training while maximizing combat capabilities. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Carlos Jimenez)
|Date Taken:
|12.06.2017
|Date Posted:
|12.14.2017 03:26
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|573326
|VIRIN:
|171206-M-FN622-0003
|Filename:
|DOD_105175958
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|CA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Sumos soar with 160 for nightime aeriel refueling, by Cpl Carlos Jimenez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT