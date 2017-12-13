(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Interview: Island liaison/radio operator for Operation Christmas Drop

    GUAM

    12.13.2017

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Michael Davis 

    374th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    Mr. Bruce Best, a volunteer for Operation Christmas Drop talks about his favorite memories of the event throughout the years as well as his role as the radio operator communicating with the small communities on all of Micronesian islands that are delivered to during OCD.

    Date Taken: 12.13.2017
    Date Posted: 12.14.2017 03:26
    Category: Interviews
    This work, Interview: Island liaison/radio operator for Operation Christmas Drop, by TSgt Michael Davis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    PACAF
    airlift
    Guam
    airdrop
    Micronesia
    Yokota Air Base
    Pacific Air Forces
    Air Mobility Command
    Andersen Air Force Base
    HA/DR
    Christmas
    cargo drop
    C-130J
    super Hercules
    RAAF
    lcla
    USAID
    AMC
    USAF
    C-130
    readiness
    training
    Bruce Best
    36th Airlift Squadron
    734th Air Mobility Squadron
    JASDF
    Japan Self-Defense Force
    Royal Australian Air Force
    Denton program
    low cost low altitude
    374 Airlift Wing
    Trilateral
    Koku Jieitai
    36 Wing
    OCD
    Operation Christmas Drop 2017
    515 Air Mobility Wing

