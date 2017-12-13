Interview: Island liaison/radio operator for Operation Christmas Drop

Mr. Bruce Best, a volunteer for Operation Christmas Drop talks about his favorite memories of the event throughout the years as well as his role as the radio operator communicating with the small communities on all of Micronesian islands that are delivered to during OCD.
|Date Taken:
|12.13.2017
|Date Posted:
|12.14.2017 03:26
|Category:
|Interviews
|Length:
|00:10:57
|Location:
|GU
