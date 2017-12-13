B-Roll: Coast Guard conducts flight over located vessel off Christmas Island

An aircrew from Coast Guard Air Station Barbers Point on Oahu conducts a flight to relocate an overdue vessel, off the Republic of Kiribati 1,300 miles south of Hawaii, in the HC-130 Hercules airplane Dec. 13, 2017. The crew relocated the vessel and vectored in the cargo vessel Cape Odyssey who took the fishermen aboard and rendered first aid. (U.S. Coast Guard Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Amanda Levasseur/Released)
|12.13.2017
|12.14.2017 03:07
|B-Roll
|573310
|171213-G-CA130-1001
|DOD_105175801
|00:01:26
|HONOLULU, HI, US
