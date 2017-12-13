B-Roll: Coast Guard conducts flight over located vessel off Christmas Island

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



An aircrew from Coast Guard Air Station Barbers Point on Oahu conducts a flight to relocate an overdue vessel, off the Republic of Kiribati 1,300 miles south of Hawaii, in the HC-130 Hercules airplane Dec. 13, 2017. The crew relocated the vessel and vectored in the cargo vessel Cape Odyssey who took the fishermen aboard and rendered first aid. (U.S. Coast Guard Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Amanda Levasseur/Released)