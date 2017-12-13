(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    B-Roll: Coast Guard conducts flight over located vessel off Christmas Island

    HONOLULU, HI, UNITED STATES

    12.13.2017

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Amanda Levasseur 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 14 Hawaii Pacific

    An aircrew from Coast Guard Air Station Barbers Point on Oahu conducts a flight to relocate an overdue vessel, off the Republic of Kiribati 1,300 miles south of Hawaii, in the HC-130 Hercules airplane Dec. 13, 2017. The crew relocated the vessel and vectored in the cargo vessel Cape Odyssey who took the fishermen aboard and rendered first aid. (U.S. Coast Guard Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Amanda Levasseur/Released)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.13.2017
    Date Posted: 12.14.2017 03:07
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 573310
    VIRIN: 171213-G-CA130-1001
    Filename: DOD_105175801
    Length: 00:01:26
    Location: HONOLULU, HI, US 
    Web Views: 12
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, B-Roll: Coast Guard conducts flight over located vessel off Christmas Island, by PO3 Amanda Levasseur, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Imagery Available: Coast Guard, Republic of Kiribati, good Samaritans rescue two fishermen 1,300 miles south of Oahu

    D14
    Barbers Point
    C130
    AIRSTA
    Coast Guard. USCG

