Koku Jieitai Lt Col Katsunori Asanuma, from the 401st Airlift Squadron talks interoperability and what Koku Jieitai Airmen bring to operation Christmas Drop, Dec. 13, 2017, at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam. OCD enhances humanitarian assistance and disaster relief crisis response capabilities between RAAF, U.S. and Koku Jieitai Airmen as it lays the foundation for regional cooperation expansion during real-world contingencies in the Indo-Asia Pacific region. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Katelynn Moeller)
|Date Taken:
|12.13.2017
|Date Posted:
|12.14.2017 00:24
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|573300
|VIRIN:
|171213-F-MI374-002
|Filename:
|DOD_105174183
|Length:
|00:04:48
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Operation Christmas Drop: Lt Col Asanuma, Koku Jieitai, by SrA Katelynn Moeller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT