Operation Christmas Drop: Lt Col Asanuma, Koku Jieitai

Koku Jieitai Lt Col Katsunori Asanuma, from the 401st Airlift Squadron talks interoperability and what Koku Jieitai Airmen bring to operation Christmas Drop, Dec. 13, 2017, at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam. OCD enhances humanitarian assistance and disaster relief crisis response capabilities between RAAF, U.S. and Koku Jieitai Airmen as it lays the foundation for regional cooperation expansion during real-world contingencies in the Indo-Asia Pacific region. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Katelynn Moeller)