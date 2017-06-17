USS Fitzgerald Pulls In After Collision

VIRIN: 171213-N-RB546-002
Title: USS Fitzgerald Pulls In After Collison
- Vice Adm. Joseph P. Aucoin, Commander, U.S. Seventh Fleet
YOKOSUKA, Japan (June 17, 2017) Vice Adm. Joseph P. Aucoin, Commander U.S. Seventh Fleet, speaks about sailors assigned to the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Fitzgerald (DDG 62) as the ship pulls into Fleet Activities Yokosuka after a collision-at-sea. (US Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Anthony R. Martinez/Released)
