USS Fitzgerald Pulls In After Collision

VIRIN: 171213-N-RB546-002

Title: USS Fitzgerald Pulls In After Collison

Unit: RMB Yokosuka

Producer: PO1 Anthony R. Martinez

Runtime: 04:46



***This is a consolidated package of the original video files***

***It has been edited to meet length requirements for submission to the Russell Egnor Navy Media Awards.***



- Vice Adm. Joseph P. Aucoin, Commander, U.S. Seventh Fleet



YOKOSUKA, Japan (June 17, 2017) Vice Adm. Joseph P. Aucoin, Commander U.S. Seventh Fleet, speaks about sailors assigned to the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Fitzgerald (DDG 62) as the ship pulls into Fleet Activities Yokosuka after a collision-at-sea. (US Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Anthony R. Martinez/Released)