    USS Fitzgerald Pulls In After Collision

    JAPAN

    06.17.2017

    Video by Petty Officer 1st Class Anthony R. Martinez 

    Regional Media Bureau Yokosuka

    VIRIN: 171213-N-RB546-002
    Title: USS Fitzgerald Pulls In After Collison
    Unit: RMB Yokosuka
    Producer: PO1 Anthony R. Martinez
    Runtime: 04:46

    ***This is a consolidated package of the original video files***
    https://www.dvidshub.net/video/532903/uss-fitzgerald-vadm-aucoin-soundbite
    https://www.dvidshub.net/video/532906/uss-fitzgerald-b-roll
    (And an archived b-roll package)
    ***It has been edited to meet length requirements for submission to the Russell Egnor Navy Media Awards.***

    Font Info:
    - Vice Adm. Joseph P. Aucoin, Commander, U.S. Seventh Fleet

    YOKOSUKA, Japan (June 17, 2017) Vice Adm. Joseph P. Aucoin, Commander U.S. Seventh Fleet, speaks about sailors assigned to the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Fitzgerald (DDG 62) as the ship pulls into Fleet Activities Yokosuka after a collision-at-sea. (US Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Anthony R. Martinez/Released)

    Date Taken: 06.17.2017
    Date Posted: 12.14.2017 00:11
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 573298
    VIRIN: 171213-N-RB546-002
    Filename: DOD_105174133
    Length: 00:04:50
    Location: JP
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Fitzgerald Pulls In After Collision, by PO1 Anthony R. Martinez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    7th Fleet
    USS Fitzgerald
    DDG 62
    c7f
    collision
    collision at sea

    • LEAVE A COMMENT