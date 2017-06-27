VIRIN: 171213-N-RB546-003
Title: USS Fitzgerald Memorial Ceremony
- Adm. Scott H. Swift, Commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet
YOKOSUKA, Japan (June 27, 2017) Adm. Scott H. Swift, Commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet, speaks about sailors assigned to the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Fitzgerald (DDG 62) during a memorial ceremony at Fleet Activities Yokosuka for the seven Sailors who died after a collision at sea on June 17. (US Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Anthony R. Martinez/Released)
