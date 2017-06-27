video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/573297" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

VIRIN: 171213-N-RB546-003

Title: USS Fitzgerald Memorial Ceremony

Unit: RMB Yokosuka

Producer: PO1 Anthony R. Martinez

Runtime: 04:47



***This is a consolidated package of the original video files***

https://www.dvidshub.net/video/534549/uss-fitzgerald-ceremony

***It has been edited to meet length requirements for submission to the Russell Egnor Navy Media Awards.***



Font Info:

- Adm. Scott H. Swift, Commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet



YOKOSUKA, Japan (June 27, 2017) Adm. Scott H. Swift, Commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet, speaks about sailors assigned to the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Fitzgerald (DDG 62) during a memorial ceremony at Fleet Activities Yokosuka for the seven Sailors who died after a collision at sea on June 17. (US Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Anthony R. Martinez/Released)