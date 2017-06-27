(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    USS Fitzgerald Memorial Ceremony

    JAPAN

    06.27.2017

    Video by Petty Officer 1st Class Anthony R. Martinez 

    Regional Media Bureau Yokosuka

    VIRIN: 171213-N-RB546-003
    Title: USS Fitzgerald Memorial Ceremony
    Unit: RMB Yokosuka
    Producer: PO1 Anthony R. Martinez
    Runtime: 04:47

    ***This is a consolidated package of the original video files***
    https://www.dvidshub.net/video/534549/uss-fitzgerald-ceremony
    ***It has been edited to meet length requirements for submission to the Russell Egnor Navy Media Awards.***

    Font Info:
    - Adm. Scott H. Swift, Commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet

    YOKOSUKA, Japan (June 27, 2017) Adm. Scott H. Swift, Commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet, speaks about sailors assigned to the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Fitzgerald (DDG 62) during a memorial ceremony at Fleet Activities Yokosuka for the seven Sailors who died after a collision at sea on June 17. (US Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Anthony R. Martinez/Released)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.27.2017
    Date Posted: 12.13.2017 22:38
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 573297
    VIRIN: 171213-N-RB546-003
    Filename: DOD_105174120
    Length: 00:04:51
    Location: JP
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Fitzgerald Memorial Ceremony, by PO1 Anthony R. Martinez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    7th Fleet
    memorial ceremony
    USS Fitzgerald
    DDG 62
    c7f
    Pacific Fleet
    PACFLT
    Adm Swift

  Validate Your Account to Download
    • LEAVE A COMMENT