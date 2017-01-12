NMCB 4 Det Diego Garcia

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 4, is forward deployed to the 7th Fleet Area of Responsibility, ready to support Major Combat Operations, Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief operations. They provide general engineering and civil support to Navy, Marine Corps and joint operational forces. Homeported out of Port Hueneme, Calif., NMCB 4 has 11 detail sites deployed throughout the United States and Western Pacific area of operations.