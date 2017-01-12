(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    NMCB 4 Det Diego Garcia

    DIEGO GARCIA, BRITISH INDIAN OCEAN TERRITORY

    12.01.2017

    Video by Petty Officer 1st Class Gregory Parker 

    Commander, Task Force 75

    Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 4, is forward deployed to the 7th Fleet Area of Responsibility, ready to support Major Combat Operations, Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief operations. They provide general engineering and civil support to Navy, Marine Corps and joint operational forces. Homeported out of Port Hueneme, Calif., NMCB 4 has 11 detail sites deployed throughout the United States and Western Pacific area of operations.

    Date Taken: 12.01.2017
    Date Posted: 12.13.2017 21:26
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 573278
    VIRIN: 171201-N-AP360-0259
    Filename: DOD_105174032
    Length: 00:01:19
    Location: DIEGO GARCIA, IO 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

