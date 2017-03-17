YND HADR Exercise

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



VIRIN: 171213-N-RB546-001

Title: HA/DR Exercise at YND

Unit: RMB Yokosuka

Producer: PO1 Anthony R. Martinez

Runtime: 04:58



***This is a consolidated package of the original video files***

https://www.dvidshub.net/video/518765/interviews-ha-dr-exercise-yokohama-north-dock

https://www.dvidshub.net/video/518762/b-roll-ha-dr-exercise-yokohama-north-dock

***It has been edited to meet length requirements for submission to the Russell Egnor Navy Media Awards.***



Font Info:

- CPT Seth Palmer, I Corps (FWD)



YOKOHAMA, Japan (March 17, 2017) US Army units and 1st Division of Japan Ground Self-Defense Force’s Eastern Army participate in a Humanitarian Aid, Disaster Relief Exercise (HA/DR) at Yokohama North Docks in Japan. Yokohama North Dock is overseen by the 836th Transportation Battalion and is the location of multiple bilateral exercises and operations. (US Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Anthony R. Martinez/Released)