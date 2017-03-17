(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    YND HADR Exercise

    JAPAN

    03.17.2017

    Video by Petty Officer 1st Class Anthony R. Martinez 

    Regional Media Bureau Yokosuka

    VIRIN: 171213-N-RB546-001
    Title: HA/DR Exercise at YND
    Unit: RMB Yokosuka
    Producer: PO1 Anthony R. Martinez
    Runtime: 04:58

    ***This is a consolidated package of the original video files***
    https://www.dvidshub.net/video/518765/interviews-ha-dr-exercise-yokohama-north-dock
    https://www.dvidshub.net/video/518762/b-roll-ha-dr-exercise-yokohama-north-dock
    ***It has been edited to meet length requirements for submission to the Russell Egnor Navy Media Awards.***

    Font Info:
    - CPT Seth Palmer, I Corps (FWD)

    YOKOHAMA, Japan (March 17, 2017) US Army units and 1st Division of Japan Ground Self-Defense Force's Eastern Army participate in a Humanitarian Aid, Disaster Relief Exercise (HA/DR) at Yokohama North Docks in Japan. Yokohama North Dock is overseen by the 836th Transportation Battalion and is the location of multiple bilateral exercises and operations. (US Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Anthony R. Martinez/Released)

    Date Posted: 12.13.2017
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 573263
    Filename: DOD_105173951
    Length: 00:05:02
    Location: JP
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    This work, YND HADR Exercise, by PO1 Anthony R. Martinez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    HADR
    Yokohama
    jgsdf
    Disaster Relief
    I Corps
    Humanitarian aid
    I Corps (Forward)
    Yokohama North Dock
    YND

