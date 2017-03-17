YND HADR Exercise

VIRIN: 171213-N-RB546-001
Title: HA/DR Exercise at YND
YOKOHAMA, Japan (March 17, 2017) US Army units and 1st Division of Japan Ground Self-Defense Force’s Eastern Army participate in a Humanitarian Aid, Disaster Relief Exercise (HA/DR) at Yokohama North Docks in Japan. Yokohama North Dock is overseen by the 836th Transportation Battalion and is the location of multiple bilateral exercises and operations. (US Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Anthony R. Martinez/Released)
