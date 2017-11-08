(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    41st Annual Friendship Day Festival

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    JAPAN

    08.11.2017

    Video by Petty Officer 1st Class Anthony R. Martinez 

    Regional Media Bureau Yokosuka

    VIRIN: 171213-N-RB546-005
    Title: 41st Annual Friendship Day Festival
    Unit: AFN / RMB Yokosuka
    Producer: PO1 Anthony R. Martinez

    Font ID:
    - Capt. Jeffrey Kim, Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka
    - Crystal Kay, Japanese Pop (J-pop) Star

    ***This is a re-upload of the original video package***
    https://www.dvidshub.net/video/552210/41st-annual-friendship-day-festival
    ***It has been edited to meet requirements for submission to the Russell Egnor Navy Media Awards.***

    YOKOSUKA, Japan (August 11, 2017)
    Capt. Jeffrey Kim, Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka, members of the community and J-pop star Crystal Kay share their thoughts on why the 41st Annual Friendship Day Festival is important to them and the region.
    (US Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Anthony R. Martinez/Released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.11.2017
    Date Posted: 12.13.2017 20:51
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 573260
    VIRIN: 171213-N-RB546-005
    Filename: DOD_105173939
    Length: 00:03:36
    Location: JP
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 41st Annual Friendship Day Festival, by PO1 Anthony R. Martinez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    CFAY
    Yokosuka
    Friendship Day
    FLEACT
    Crystal Kay

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video

    • LEAVE A COMMENT