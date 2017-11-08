VIRIN: 171213-N-RB546-005
Title: 41st Annual Friendship Day Festival
Unit: AFN / RMB Yokosuka
Producer: PO1 Anthony R. Martinez
Font ID:
- Capt. Jeffrey Kim, Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka
- Crystal Kay, Japanese Pop (J-pop) Star
***This is a re-upload of the original video package***
https://www.dvidshub.net/video/552210/41st-annual-friendship-day-festival
***It has been edited to meet requirements for submission to the Russell Egnor Navy Media Awards.***
YOKOSUKA, Japan (August 11, 2017)
Capt. Jeffrey Kim, Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka, members of the community and J-pop star Crystal Kay share their thoughts on why the 41st Annual Friendship Day Festival is important to them and the region.
(US Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Anthony R. Martinez/Released)
|Date Taken:
|08.11.2017
|Date Posted:
|12.13.2017 20:51
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|573260
|VIRIN:
|171213-N-RB546-005
|Filename:
|DOD_105173939
|Length:
|00:03:36
|Location:
|JP
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 41st Annual Friendship Day Festival, by PO1 Anthony R. Martinez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT