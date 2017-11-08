video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



VIRIN: 171213-N-RB546-005

Title: 41st Annual Friendship Day Festival

Unit: AFN / RMB Yokosuka

Producer: PO1 Anthony R. Martinez



- Capt. Jeffrey Kim, Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka

- Crystal Kay, Japanese Pop (J-pop) Star



***This is a re-upload of the original video package***

https://www.dvidshub.net/video/552210/41st-annual-friendship-day-festival

***It has been edited to meet requirements for submission to the Russell Egnor Navy Media Awards.***



YOKOSUKA, Japan (August 11, 2017)

Capt. Jeffrey Kim, Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka, members of the community and J-pop star Crystal Kay share their thoughts on why the 41st Annual Friendship Day Festival is important to them and the region.

(US Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Anthony R. Martinez/Released)