Broll; High Mobility Artillery Rocket System with 5th Battalion, 11th Marines.
|Date Taken:
|12.07.2017
|Date Posted:
|12.13.2017 23:26
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|573256
|VIRIN:
|171207-M-XY415-511
|Filename:
|DOD_105173893
|Length:
|00:03:54
|Location:
|CA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Broll; High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems, by LCpl Devin Andrews, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT