    Broll; High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems

    CA, UNITED STATES

    12.07.2017

    Video by Lance Cpl. Devin Andrews 

    Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center, Twentynine Palms

    Broll; High Mobility Artillery Rocket System with 5th Battalion, 11th Marines.

    Date Taken: 12.07.2017
    Date Posted: 12.13.2017 23:26
    Category: B-Roll
    Length: 00:03:54
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Broll; High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems, by LCpl Devin Andrews, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    MAGTFTC MCAGCC 29 Palms 5/11 Steel Knight

