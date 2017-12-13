(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Vegas Strong Airmen speak

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES

    12.13.2017

    Video by Master Sgt. Lisa Carlson 

    432d Wing/Public Affairs

    In the aftermath of the largest mass shooting in America, Airmen from Creech and Nellis Air Force Base in Nevada share their story as the community continues to heal.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.13.2017
    Date Posted: 12.13.2017 21:16
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 573254
    VIRIN: 171213-F-LH542-001
    Filename: DOD_105173879
    Length: 00:05:45
    Location: LAS VEGAS, NV, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Vegas Strong Airmen speak, by MSgt Lisa Carlson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    recovery
    Nellis AFB
    trauma
    resiliency
    Air Force
    Security Forces
    99 ABW
    Creech News
    432 Wing
    Las Vegas shooting
    Vegas Strong
    HPT
    Aero Medical Technician
    Chelsea Romo
    Chelsea Strong

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video

    • LEAVE A COMMENT