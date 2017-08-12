SrA Jackson's holiday greeting to her family in Stone Mountain, Georgia.
|Date Taken:
|12.08.2017
|Date Posted:
|12.13.2017 20:07
|Category:
|Greetings
|Video ID:
|573252
|VIRIN:
|171208-F-CI148-0001
|Filename:
|DOD_105173877
|Length:
|00:00:17
|Location:
|JBER, AK, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, SrA Alexis Jackson Holiday Greeting, by A1C Richard Hayes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT