(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    5/11 Interviews

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    CA, UNITED STATES

    12.07.2017

    Video by Lance Cpl. Devin Andrews 

    Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center, Twentynine Palms

    U.S. Marines with 5th Battalion, 11th Marines discuss High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS) during Steel Knight 1-18 aboard Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center Twentynine Palms, Calif., Dec. 07, 2017. HIMARS are capable of direct and precise firepower anywhere commanders require. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Devin J. Andrews)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.07.2017
    Date Posted: 12.13.2017 23:26
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 573251
    VIRIN: 171207-M-XY415-999
    Filename: DOD_105173861
    Length: 00:06:14
    Location: CA, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 5/11 Interviews, by LCpl Devin Andrews, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    MCAGCC HIMARS MAGTFTC 5/11

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video

    • LEAVE A COMMENT