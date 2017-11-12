Seaman Johnathan Ford from Station Castle Hill, Rhode Island, is wishing his family happy holidays in Walhalla, South Carolina. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Nicole J. Groll)
|Date Taken:
|12.11.2017
|Date Posted:
|12.13.2017 21:26
|Category:
|Greetings
|Video ID:
|573231
|VIRIN:
|171211-G-OS599-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_105173718
|Length:
|00:00:13
|Location:
|WALHALLA, SC, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Seaman Johnathan Ford, by PO3 Nicole Groll, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT