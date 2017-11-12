(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Seaman Johnathan Ford

    WALHALLA, SC, UNITED STATES

    12.11.2017

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Nicole Groll 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 1

    Seaman Johnathan Ford from Station Castle Hill, Rhode Island, is wishing his family happy holidays in Walhalla, South Carolina. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Nicole J. Groll)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.11.2017
    Date Posted: 12.13.2017 21:26
    Category: Greetings
    Video ID: 573231
    VIRIN: 171211-G-OS599-1002
    Filename: DOD_105173718
    Length: 00:00:13
    Location: WALHALLA, SC, US 
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Seaman Johnathan Ford, by PO3 Nicole Groll, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    holiday season
    Holiday Shoutout
    Jonathan Ford
    Station Castle Hill
    #CG17HolidayShoutout

