    Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency Conduct Excavation Operations

    VIETNAM

    12.13.2017

    Video by Sgt. Lauren Falk 

    Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency

    Members of the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA) conducted excavation operations in the Dien Bien province, Vietnam, Oct. 31 through Dec. 4, 2017. The mission of DPAA is to provide the fullest possible accounting for our missing personnel to their families and the nation. (U.S. Marine
    Corps video by Sgt. Lauren Falk)

    Date Taken: 12.13.2017
    Date Posted: 12.13.2017 18:47
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 573228
    VIRIN: 171213-M-JF072-0001
    Filename: DOD_105173715
    Length: 00:02:10
    Location: VN
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency Conduct Excavation Operations, by Sgt Lauren Falk, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Vietnam
    Never Forgotten
    DPAA

