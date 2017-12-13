Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency Conduct Excavation Operations

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Members of the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA) conducted excavation operations in the Dien Bien province, Vietnam, Oct. 31 through Dec. 4, 2017. The mission of DPAA is to provide the fullest possible accounting for our missing personnel to their families and the nation. (U.S. Marine

Corps video by Sgt. Lauren Falk)