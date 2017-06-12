(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Petty Officer 2nd Class Felix Negron

    PONCE, PUERTO RICO

    12.06.2017

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Nicole Groll 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 1

    Petty Officer 2nd Class Felix Negron, a culinary specialist, wishes his family happy holidays and feliz navidad in Ponce, Puerto Rico. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Nicole J. Groll)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.06.2017
    Date Posted: 12.13.2017 17:56
    Category: Greetings
    Video ID: 573225
    VIRIN: 171206-G-OS599-1003
    Filename: DOD_105173712
    Length: 00:00:10
    Location: PONCE, PR 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Petty Officer 2nd Class Felix Negron, by PO3 Nicole Groll, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Station Provincetown
    #cg17holidayshoutout
    Felix negron

    • LEAVE A COMMENT