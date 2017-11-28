Tenth Air Force Command Chief Master Sgt. James Loper delivers his address to the Reserve Citizen Airmen of Tenth Air Force.
|Date Taken:
|11.28.2017
|Date Posted:
|12.13.2017 18:59
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|573212
|VIRIN:
|171128-F-RJ363-028
|Filename:
|DOD_105173645
|Length:
|00:01:26
|Location:
|FORT WORTH, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Tenth Air Force Command Chief James Loper's Holiday Message, by TSgt Jeremy Roman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT