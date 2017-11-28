(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Tenth Air Force Command Chief James Loper's Holiday Message

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT WORTH, UNITED STATES

    11.28.2017

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Jeremy Roman 

    10th Air Force

    Tenth Air Force Command Chief Master Sgt. James Loper delivers his address to the Reserve Citizen Airmen of Tenth Air Force.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.28.2017
    Date Posted: 12.13.2017 18:59
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 573212
    VIRIN: 171128-F-RJ363-028
    Filename: DOD_105173645
    Length: 00:01:26
    Location: FORT WORTH, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Tenth Air Force Command Chief James Loper's Holiday Message, by TSgt Jeremy Roman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    10th Air Force

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video

    • LEAVE A COMMENT